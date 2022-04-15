2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
EssentialCare Hairdryer
Discontinued
Support
BHD001/03
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Find your product, troubleshoot and look for your service and repair options
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you