2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
DDL702CACBW/97
As you approach the Philips DDL702-FVP-7HWS lock within 1 meter*, it triggers the radar sensor and awakens the facial recognition module. The dual-front cameras simulate human eye imaging, capturing three-dimensional facial features automatically. This enables effective identification of images, videos, makeup, and more, making face unlocking effortless and eliminating the need for manual door opening.
Once the DDL702-FVP-7HWS connects to the network and links with the Home Access App, your phone receives doorbell notifications, entry logs, and lock anomaly alerts via pop-up messages. This allows you to easily keep an eye on your home's entrance from anywhere, offering you peace of mind.
When a visitor rings the doorbell, the door lock promptly notifies the App. By accepting the voice call, you can engage in a two-way voice conversation with the visitor and view your doorstep remotely. Additionally, the door viewer automatically captures photos or records videos when the doorbell is pressed. Even if you don't answer immediately, you can always review visitor information in the message history.