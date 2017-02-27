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  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam Quick crease removal with the power of steam Quick crease removal with the power of steam

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC322/67

    Quick crease removal with the power of steam

    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron.

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    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Quick crease removal with the power of steam

    Ideal for delicate clothes and travel

    • 1200 W
    • Steam-on-demand
    • Brush
    • Heat-resistant storage box
    No ironing board needed

    No ironing board needed

    By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

    Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

    Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

    Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    Detachable water tank for easier filling.

    Ergonomic design for handheld operation

    Ergonomic design for handheld operation

    The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Brush accessory for a smooth finish

    Brush accessory for a smooth finish

    Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

    Fast heat up time

    The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

    Removes cigarette, food and body odors

    Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

    Immediate storage box

    This unique and solid storage box allows immediate and safe storage of your hot garment steamer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Storage solution
      Heat resistant box

    • Physical Dimensions

      Weight
      0.660 kg

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      60  ml
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Power cord length
      2  m

    • Accessories included

      Brush
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1200  W
      Voltage
      240  V

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      38 x 12 x 15  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2  cm

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    Awards

    • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.
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