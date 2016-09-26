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2 year warranty

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  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential
  • Your new wardrobe Essential

Discontinued

Handheld garment steamer

GC440/46

1 award

Your new wardrobe Essential

Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.

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Ideal for quick touch-ups and delicate clothes

Your new wardrobe Essential

  • 1500W, up to 28g/min

  • PureSteam technology

  • XL water tank

  • 2-in-1 function

PureSteam technology for consistent powerful steam over time

PureSteam technology for consistent powerful steam over time

PureSteam technology is an innovative technology that prevents calc from building up around the steamer's engine. It enables consitent powerful steam for years to come.

2-in-1 vertical & horizontal steaming for better results

2-in-1 vertical & horizontal steaming for better results

The 2-in-1 function enables both vertical and horizontal steaming. When steaming horizontally on a flat surface, you can achieve better results especially on tricky ares like collars and cuffs.

Ready in 60 seconds

Ready in 60 seconds

Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.