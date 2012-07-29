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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4850/27

1 award

Designed for perfection

This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

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Iron with powerful steam performance

Designed for perfection

  • Steam 50g/min;180g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2600 Watts

Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

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