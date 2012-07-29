2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4850/27
Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.
Steam 50g/min;180g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2600 Watts
The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
Awards