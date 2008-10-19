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  • Enjoy great toast together Enjoy great toast together Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster

    HD2648/20

    Enjoy great toast together

    Philips toaster with independent double 2-slice operation and variable width slots. Toast up to 4 slices, thick or thin, evenly golden brown. Features cancel, defrost & reheat button, variable browning control and removable crumb tray.

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    Toaster

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    Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster for always golden brown bread

    • 4 slot metal
    • 2 function
    • Metal
    • Reheat, defrost
    To toast 2 slices independently or 4 at the same time

    To toast 2 slices independently or 4 at the same time

    Independent double 2-slice operation to toast 2 slices independently or four at the same time for optimal flexibility and convenience.

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

    Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

    Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

    Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Silver
      Materials
      Metal

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1800  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      0.85  cm
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Slot size (L x W x H)
      136x28x130  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Automatic safety shut-off
      Yes
      Multiple toast settings
      7

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