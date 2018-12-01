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2 year warranty

All series

  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food

Discontinued

Daily CollectionSteamer

HD9115/01

Pure taste of steamed food

Steam with perfect settings for every meal.

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With Aroma infuser

Pure taste of steamed food

  • 5 L 900 W

  • Manual timer

  • Aroma Infuser, soup/rice bowl

  • Plastic, white/beige

Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

Technical Specifications

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