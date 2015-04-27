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2 year warranty

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  • Air is the new oil!
  • Air is the new oil!

Discontinued

Daily CollectionLow-fat fryer

HD9210/91

Air is the new oil!

From delicious fries with less than 2% fat to tasty chicken, frying with air is a more healthy way to enjoy your favourite food. You will save liters of oil in both usage and disposal while keeping your kitchen clean of oilsplatters.

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Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat

Air is the new oil!

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • Black/Silver

  • 800 g

Tasty and healthy fried food with much less fat

Tasty and healthy fried food with much less fat

The patended Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Rapid air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!

Fry, grill, roast and bake with the Philips Low-fat Fryer

Fry, grill, roast and bake with the Philips Low-fat Fryer

Not just great for frying, the innovative Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

Enjoy a large variety of inspiring recipes

Make the most out of your Low-fat Fryer. This interactive app provides easy step-by-step recipes to let you enjoy a large variety of tasty food from all around the world.

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Disclaimers

  1. compared to Philips HD6161 deep fat fryer.