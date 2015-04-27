2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9210/91
Air is the new oil!
From delicious fries with less than 2% fat to tasty chicken, frying with air is a more healthy way to enjoy your favourite food. You will save liters of oil in both usage and disposal while keeping your kitchen clean of oilsplatters.
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Black/Silver
800 g
The patended Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Rapid air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!
Not just great for frying, the innovative Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.
Make the most out of your Low-fat Fryer. This interactive app provides easy step-by-step recipes to let you enjoy a large variety of tasty food from all around the world.
compared to Philips HD6161 deep fat fryer.