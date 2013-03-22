2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9300/91
Fast and easy boiling
Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
1.6 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
Black
Hinged lid
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.