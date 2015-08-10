2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9334/12
Stylish design, made to last
This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time!
1.5 L
2200 W
Plastic
Easy to read water level indicator from every angle due to the translucent body. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the water and cups amount as well.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
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