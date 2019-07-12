ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Packaging photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/99
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90
  • Packaging photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/99
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/90

Discontinued

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9863/99

Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!

See all benefits

Perfect results at the touch of a button

Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

  • Smart Sensing technology

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air Technology

  • Black, copper, 1.4kg

One app, hundreds of recipes

One app, hundreds of recipes

Go from Airfryer novice to Airfryer chef with HomeID and your Philips Airfryer XXL. Browse hundreds of great recipes and try out plenty of new and exciting dishes.

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

Enjoy healthier fried food thats crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results** and delicious taste.

Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  2. Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  3. Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.