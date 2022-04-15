2 year warranty
All series
Double Contour Ladyshave Sensitive
Discontinued
Support
HP6368/00
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User Manual
All (3)
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
My skin is irritated after using my Philips lady shaver
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