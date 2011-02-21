Search terms

Double Contour

Ladyshave Sensitive

HP6368/00
  Tough on hairs, soft on skin
    Double Contour Ladyshave Sensitive

    HP6368/00
      Tough on hairs, soft on skin

      Ultimate shaving with 4in1 skin protection

      • 4in1 Ladyshave
      • Wet & dry
      Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

      Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

      Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimizes irritations and allergy effect on your skin

      Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

      Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

      Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

      Low-battery indicator light

      Low-battery indicator light

      Indicates low battery status and reminds to charge the appliance before next shave

      Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

      Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

      Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

      Wet and dry usable

      Wet and dry usable

      Shave in or out of the shower

      Double foil shaving head for superior shave

      Double foil shaving head for superior shave

      Double foil shaving head catch every hair providing close shave that minimizes skin irritation

      For reduced irritation and closer shave

      For reduced irritation and closer shave

      Floating heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your body, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin

      Pivoting head follows your body curves

      Pivoting head follows your body curves

      Pivoting head follows your body curves, maintaining close and constant skin contact

      Convenient pouch for storage

      Convenient pouch for protection, travel and storage

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical data

        Shaving foil
        2
        Material foil
        Nickel, gold plated
        Number of guard teeth
        35
        Number of cutter teeth
        23
        Number of lamella
        26 (long cutter) 20 (short cutter)
        Housing material
        ABS Terluran GP22
        Weight Ladyshave
        120  g
        Power source
        Rechargeable batteries (2)
        Color(s)
        White, front panel champagne
        Voltage
        2,4V DC
        Motor
        DC-motor FF 170 PA 2548DV

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Convenient pouch
        Yes

      • Features

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Double foil shaving head
        Yes
        Washable shaving head
        Yes
        Aloe vera strip
        Yes
        Floating heads
        Yes
        Cordless for wirefree shaving
        Yes
        Low-battery indicator
        Yes
        Pivoting head
        Yes
        Sensitive foil geometry
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Hypoallergenic shaving foils
        Golden

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        884636800
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        15 (EU) 20 (GB)
        Pallet quantity
        240 (EU) 320 (GB)  pcs
        Number of layers
        4
        Pallet size (EU)
        1000x800  mm
        Pallet size (GB)
        1000x1200  mm

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Dimensions
        208x247x233  mm
        Weight
        1782  g
        Number of pieces per A-box
        4

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Dimensions
        230x197x60  mm
        Weight
        399  g

