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2 year warranty

All series

PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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PerfectCare 7000 SeriesSteam generator iron

PSG7028/36

PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EDC UKCA - English (US)

  • PDF file, 470.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam generator iron

  • PDF file, 324.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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