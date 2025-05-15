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2 year warranty

All series

  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily

OneBlade OriginalOriginal Blade

QP210

Create your look easily

OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair

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Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade Pro

OneBlade Pro
Face + Body

QP6542/10

For Face

Create your look easily

  • Shave, shape, simple

  • 1 x Original Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.

Protect your skin while keeping grooming simple

Protect your skin while keeping grooming simple

OneBlade is designed not to cut too close, so your skin can feel more comfortable. The dual protection system combines a glide coating with rounded tips to help the blade move smoothly over your skin — even when you shave against the grain.

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.