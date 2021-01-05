2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF560/61
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are Natural Response teats compatible with other Avent bottles?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair