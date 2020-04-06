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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Power multiplier

SPN1157WB/56

Power your electronics safely

Featuring 5 grounded outlets 3 meter power cord and master on\ off power control switch.

See all benefits

Expand your number of outlets to 5

Power your electronics safely

  • 5 outlets

  • 3m power cord

  • master switch

  • Orange & White

5 outlets

Converts one outlet into five outlets allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

Individual on/off power switch

This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

Power indicator light

This LED alert lights up to indicate that the power multipier is drawing power from the AC outlet.

Technical Specifications

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