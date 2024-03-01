Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Wall mount bracket
- Warranty Card
TAB5109/10
Better sound for all your entertainment
Whatever you love to watch or play, love it more! This great-looking, low-profile soundbar gives you clearer voices and better-sounding effects. Sophisticated audio technology creates an immersive sound experience no matter what you watch.See all benefits
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This soundbar's 2.0 channels and immersive audio technology bring new levels of sound to everything you love. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching, and you can make voices clearer in any mode by activating Dialogue Enhancement.
Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.
Enjoy a front-row seat to all the dramas you watch and play. This Dolby Digital Plus-compatible soundbar gives you a surround-sound experience without the need for extra speakers. You'll hear, and feel, the difference.
This sleek soundbar looks great in any room. Got your TV on the wall? You can also wall-mount this soundbar using the detachable brackets (included).
You can adjust the volume on your soundbar using your TV remote. If you have a Philips Ambilight TV, the EasyLINK function lets you use the remote to switch between the soundbar's preset EQ modes, adjust bass and treble—and more.
Compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio gives you a steadier connection, better sound, and less lag if you're streaming playlists from a smart device that is also compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio. You can also connect audio sources to the soundbar via audio-in, USB, or optical input.
Download the app and you can use your smart device to switch between the EQ sound modes, select source, activate virtual surround sound, and more.
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