2 year warranty
2 year warranty
TAE1000BK/00
Feel the beat, love the fit
Plug into any device with the universal 3.5 mm stereo jack-these earbuds offer a comfortable and secure fit for immersive sound that travels with you everywhere.
Comfort earbuds
In-line control
3.5 mm stereo plug
Rich bass with crisp sound
Compact for wearing comfort, enjoy all-day listening comfort.
What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass from powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening from in-ear that fit just right.
These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to tunes to taking calls so that you’ll always stay connected no matter what.