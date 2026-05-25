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2 year warranty

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  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit

Earbud headphones with mic

TAE2000PP/97

Feel the beat, love the fit

Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.

See all benefits

Feel the beat, love the fit

  • Comfortable earbuds

  • In-line control

  • USB-C connector

  • Rich bass with crisp sound

Ergonomic fit for all-day wear

Compact for a comfortable fit, so you can enjoy all-day listening comfort.

Rich bass and crisp sound, no matter what you’re listening to

What’s life on the go without your favourite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass from powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening with in-ear headphones that fit just right.

Built-in mic. Switch from playlist to call in an instant

These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to music to taking calls, so you’ll always stay connected, no matter what.

Technical Specifications

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