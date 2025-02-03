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  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
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  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!

2000 seriesOn-ear wireless headphones

TAH2209WT/97

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!

These wireless on-ear headphones are the perfect everyday companion. They’re super comfy and look so good! You get great sound, Dynamic Bass for deeper bass even at low volumes, and you can activate a low lag setting for video content.

See all benefits

Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!

  • Lightweight on-ear headphone

  • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass

  • Up to 25 hours play time

  • Clear calls

So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you’ll love them.

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the multifunction button and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you’re listening quietly.

Up to 25 hours play time. USB-C charging

Up to 25 hours play time. USB-C charging

With up to 25 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another hour.

Technical Specifications

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