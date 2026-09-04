Philips Support

My Philips nose trimmer doesn't work

If your nose trimmer doesn't work or won't turn on, there's a simple technique to determine the likely cause.

Twist the trimming head of your nose trimmer to remove it from the handle, then turn on the trimmer.

Does the small pin at the top of the handle spin when the trimming head is detached?

Check the trimming head for signs of damage, then deep-clean it using the instructions below.

Does nothing happen, even when the trimmer is switched on with no trimming head attached?

Many Philips nose trimmers are powered by non-rechargeable batteries, which need to be replaced from time to time. Try replacing the battery before trying again. If this doesn't resolve the issue, refer to the "Need further assistance?" section below.