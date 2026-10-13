My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

2 year warranty
2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: XP9404/31, XP9202/10, X9002/05. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Which shavers are compatible with the UV Power Charger?
How do I clean my Philips UV Power Charger?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips i9000 Series shaver mean?
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
What is the difference between Shavers Series 5000, 7000 and i9000, and why should I upgrade?
What does Philips shaver maintenance cost over time?
Philips rotary vs foil shavers: which is better for my shave?
Why is my skin irritated after using my Philips shaver?
Is a premium Philips shaver worth it compared with an entry-level model?
Which Philips electric shaver is best for me?
How long do Philips electric shavers typically last?
How does the Philips GroomTribe app help improve shaving results?
Which Philips shaver gives the closest shave?
Can I get a close shave without irritation with a Philips shaver?
How do Philips shavers perform on thick or coarse beard hair?
What is the difference between Philips Series 5000, Series 7000 and i9000 shavers?
Quick Clean Pod, UV Power Charger or manual cleaning: which option is right for my premium Philips shaver?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?
Are Philips electric shavers gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin?
How precise are Philips shavers around the jawline, under the nose and sideburns?