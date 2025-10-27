What do the symbols on my Philips i9000 Series shaver mean?
Published on 27 October 2025
Your Philips shaver uses symbols, icons, and other signals to provide important usage and maintenance information.
Some of the icons shown in this article are accompanied by English text. The text on your shaver will change based on your language settings, but the symbol is the same in all languages.
Note: this article is only relevant for the Philips i9000 Series shaver. Icons and symbols will differ based on if you have the i9000, i9000 Prestige, or i9000 Prestige Ultra. Colors may differ from the examples shown below.
Plug and arrow
A small symbol of a power plug with an arrow below it indicates that the shaver cannot be used when connected to a power source.
Disconnect your shaver from the power source before switching it on.
Tap and shaving heads
A tap with running water above disassembled shaving heads indicates that your shaver needs to be deep cleaned. This reminder appears automatically once per month.
Clean your shaver using the instructions provided in the user manual (Tip: the user manual is also available online.)
3 water drops
A symbol with 3 water drops/droplets indicates that your shaver needs to be cleaned. This icon will appear automatically after every shave.
Clean your shaver using the instructions provided in the user manual (Tip: the user manual is also available online.)
Horizontal line
A single horizontal bar or line indicates that your shaver’s battery is low.
Charge your shaver by connecting it to a power source.
When your shaver is charging, the lines will fill from the bottom, first flashing and then turning solid, until all the lines are illuminated solidly and the shaver is fully charged.
IQ symbol
An icon combining the letters I and Q indicates that the shaver's integrated SkinIQ technology is monitoring your shave.
Battery
A small battery icon will appear to indicate that the battery is (almost) empty.
Connect your shaver to a power source and allow it to charge.
Feather, shaving heads, plus (+) symbol. bubbles
These symbols indicate your shaver's shaving mode.
Feather: sensitive mode
Pentagon-shaped shaving heads: regular mode
Pentagon-shaped shaving heads with plus (+) symbol: intense mode
Bubbles: foam mode, for shaving with foam or gel
Adjust the mode by pushing the button at the bottom of the display when the shaver is switched on.
Liquid container
A small container with blue liquid in it will appear on the shaver’s handle when the cartridge of your Quick Clean Pod needs to be replaced.
Padlock
A small padlock symbol appears on the shaver handle when the travel lock is activated. This is to prevent the shaver from turning on automatically during travel or storage.
Refer to the user manual (also available online) for information regarding disabling and enabling the travel lock.
Tip: for the i9000 you can enable or disable the travel lock by holding down the power button for approx. 5 seconds. For the i9000 Prestige and i9000 Prestige Ultra, use menu button at the bottom of the display to access the travel lock.
Phone with dialogue bubble
A small icon of a cell phone with a speech/dialogue/notification symbol indicates either that your shaver is communicating with the GroomTribe app, or that the shaver's memory is nearly full.
Sync your shaves with the GroomTribe app regularly for insights into your shaving performance and more.