Philips Support The coffee of my Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine is not warm enough

To improve the coffee temperature of your Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine, watch the video and read our article below.



Adjust temperature settings Adjusting the temperature to a higher setting can improve the coffee temperature, you can find step-by-step instructions in our article “How do I adjust the settings of my Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine?” and your User Manual.

Pre-heat your machine and coffee cup By brewing a double espresso without using coffee powder, you can pre-heat your machine and cup.

Adding milk to the coffee The temperature of your coffee will always reduce when adding cold milk or steamed froth milk.

Machine needs to be descaled Another reason that can cause your coffee’s temperature to decrease is if limescale has built up in your machine. You can find detailed instructions on how to descale your Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine in our article “How do I descale my Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine?” and your User Manual.



If these solutions did not help solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

