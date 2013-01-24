Dream Family accessories

Our most advanced system deserves our most advanced convenience.
We've not only evolved sleep apnea therapy. We've evolved the ease of keeping it close by, powered up and neatly stored, anywhere you are.
Our most advanced system deserves our most advanced convenience.
We've not only evolved sleep apnea therapy. We've evolved the ease of keeping it close by, powered up and neatly stored, anywhere you are.
Our lightest and smallest power pack ever includes an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), so that when the power goes out, your therapy won't be affected.
Convenient, compact and discreet to help you stay committed to your therapy wherever you go. The case includes a DreamStation 65W power supply that's smaller than the power supply that came with your sleep therapy device.
The all-in-one carry-on solution that helps you keep it all together. Neatly stores most PAP therapy systems and humidifiers, a laptop, and other small items.
With a weighted flap for hanging from the nightstand or tucking under the mattress, your mask and tubing stay close at hand and out of the way of other bedside necessities.