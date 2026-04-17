Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Select your preferred language
English
العربية
Qatar (English)
Change Country/Region
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
Batteries
Goldway
Goldway
Blood Pressure Interconnect Tube, Adult/Infant, 3m
Batteries
Goldway
Blood Pressure Interconnect Tube, Adult/Infant, 3m
Batteries
This is a 3m, reusable blood pressure interconnect tube for use with Goldway patient monitors. For adult and infant patients.
Contact sales
Goldway Blood Pressure Interconnect Tube, Adult/Infant, 3m - Philips