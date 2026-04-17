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IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about fix wall clamp mount available for Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50.
Contact sales
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Features
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount; fix wall mount kit does not include Table top mount.
Disclaimer
*Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
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