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Diagnostic imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging
MRI software
DWI TSE - Spine
DWI TSE - Spine
MR clinical application
MRI software
DWI TSE - Spine
MR clinical application
MRI software
DWI TSE allows diffusion imaging with excellent signal-to-noise ratio and sharpness with reduced geometric distortion¹, especially in challenging anatomies.
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Documentation
Brochure
Clinical applications brochure
(10.98 MB)
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Clinical image gallery
DWI TSE (b0 and b400)
DWI TSE (b0 and b400)
DWI TSE (b0 and b600)
Documentation
Clinical applications brochure
PDF
|
10.98 MB
Disclaimer
¹Compared to DWI EPI
Philips - DWI TSE - Spine MR clinical application - Philips