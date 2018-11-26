Explore POC ultrasound education tools anytime, anywhere. Tutorials, quick guides and case studies authored by physician experts.
Your Lumify purchase includes more than just your handheld ultrasound, it is an entire ecosystem dedicated to helping you deliver incredible care.
Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.
Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies. Read the Lumify System and Data Security document for more information.
Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*
Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.
The Lumify Support page includes FAQs and product documents to address any of your questions. Also, Lumify customers have direct access to Philips exceptional customer service.
*Sharing exams to a shared network is not yet possible on Apple devices
Philips instructor-led education
Our team of highly skilled clinical education specialists delivers our courses in a unique learning environment of small class sizes, small student-to-instructor ratios and small student-to-system ratios.
Virtual and in-person training
Explore Philips Healthcare Education for meaningful learning on point-of-care ultrasound through accredited courses.
Ultrasound webinar series
Watch thought-provoking presentations, such as fetal imaging, contrast enhanced ultrasound exams and transvaginal ultrasonography in ectopic pregnancy.
1-800-522-7022
Recommended external sites to help you use point-of-care ultrasound:
Tool to facilitate learning spine anatomy and ultrasound imaging of the spine
Interactive education from Toronto General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Perioperative Interactive Education
Cardiac ultrasound, lung ultrasound and eFAST from Toronto General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Perioperative Interactive Education
