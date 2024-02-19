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How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?

Ensure to clean and disinfect all parts before use.

  1. Pull the teat through the screw ring.
  2. Ensure that the teat is pulled entirely through the screw ring.
  3. Place the AirFree vent in the bottle.
  4. Screw on the ring to secure the lid.
  5. Place the cap on top of the bottle.
     

 

AirFree Vent and Natural Response Bottle

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY673/01, SCY670/01, SCD878/11. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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