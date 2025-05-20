How to first use my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot

The information below applies to 5000 series models.

1. You can operate the robot with the Philips HomeRun app that is intuitive and easy to use. Scan the QR code on the cover of the Quick Start Guide booklet or search for "Philips HomeRun app" in your app store.

2. Set up the Wi-Fi connection. Make sure that the robot and your mobile device have good Wi-Fi coverage, and that your mobile device is connected to the Wi-Fi network that you would like the robot to be connected to.

Press the "Add robot" button in the app and follow the instructions.

Pair the robot with the Wi-Fi in the app. Make sure that you have your Wi-Fi password at hand.

Press and hold the start/stop button and return button at the same time for three seconds. The light on the robot will flash white to indicate that the robot is in Wi-Fi set-up mode.

Click the join button if it's visible in the app to connect with the "Philips robot" network.

Note:

If the join button is not visible in the app, leave the app and go to Wi-Fi under 'Settings' on your mobile device. There you can select the "Philips robot" network and connect to it. After connecting to "Philips robot", manually go back to the HomeRun robot app to continue the Wi-Fi connection.

Your robot can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency Wi-Fi bands.

If the Wi-Fi pairing fails:

Note: You can recognize that the Wi-Fi pairing fails if the light on the robot flashes amber. (see image below)

Quit the HomeRun app.

Check your mobile Wi-Fi connection.

Check if you selected the correct model.

Check if you entered the correct Wi-Fi password.

Check if the robot is still in Wi-Fi set-up mode.

Check if the child lock is activated. If activated, disabled and try pairing again.

How to Activate and Deactivate the Child Lock from the robot: