How to first use my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot

2 year warranty
2 year warranty
To get started with your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot, follow the steps and videos in our article below.
The information below applies to 7000 series models.
The information below applies to 7000 series models.
The information below applies to 3000 series models.
The information below applies to 3000 series models.
The information below applies to 5000 series models.
1. Unpack the components
2. Remove the protection covers
3. Install the station:
4. Install the placemat. Peel off the stickers on the placemat.
5. Prepare your robot for use. Your Philips robot is shipped nearly fully assembled but will require a few final steps to prepare it for use:
6. Charge the robot and Wait until the robot is fully charged.
Note:
The information below applies to 5000 series models.
1. You can operate the robot with the Philips HomeRun app that is intuitive and easy to use. Scan the QR code on the cover of the Quick Start Guide booklet or search for "Philips HomeRun app" in your app store.
2. Set up the Wi-Fi connection. Make sure that the robot and your mobile device have good Wi-Fi coverage, and that your mobile device is connected to the Wi-Fi network that you would like the robot to be connected to.
Note:
If the Wi-Fi pairing fails:
Note: You can recognize that the Wi-Fi pairing fails if the light on the robot flashes amber. (see image below)
How to Activate and Deactivate the Child Lock from the robot:
The information below applies to 6000 series models.
The information below applies to 6000 series models.
The information on this page applies to the following models: XU5100/11, XU3000/01, XU3100/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
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