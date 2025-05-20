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How/When to replace the dust bag of my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot?

To find out when and how to replace the dust bag of your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot models XU7100, XU2100, and XU3100, read our article below.

homerun models

The information on this page applies to the following models: XU5100/11, XU3100/01, XU7100/01.

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