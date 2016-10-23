2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC442/86
Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, StyleTouch Pure garment steamer delivers powerful steam for years to come. Effectively eliminating creases and easy to use, StyleTouch Pure gets you ready in no time!
1500 W, up to 30 g/min
2-in-1 function
PureSteam technology
StyleMat
Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up. Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, the scale does not stick to the heater and is easy to remove. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come.
Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a finishing crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this steamer will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position. Especially useful for tricky areas, like collars or cuffs.
Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!
Awards