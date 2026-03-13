2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC442/86
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Garment Steamer GC442/86 - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Handheld garment steamer
All (4)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
500 SeriesFabric Shaver
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
The head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
Contacting Philips
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