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  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more

Discontinued

Viva CollectionSaladMaker

HR1388/81

Fresh homemade salads and more

The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds.

See all benefits

Perfect results in any shape and size in seconds

Fresh homemade salads and more

  • 200 W

  • 6 discs

  • Direct to bowl, pot and wok

  • XL Julienne disc for fries

5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

5 disk inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienne for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it on the disc holder.

Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

With the separate XL julienne disc of the Philips saladmaker you can cut potatoes for fries but also process other ingredients like carrots, pumpkin, kohlrabi, courgette, etc. The end result is ideal for your favourite stir-fried vegetables.

Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

With the direct serve feature of the Philips saladmaker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen saladbowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.

Technical Specifications

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