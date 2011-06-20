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2 year warranty

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  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand mixers

HR1560/41

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.

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Mixer with powerful 400 Watt motor

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

  • 400 W

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

Powerful 400 W motor

Powerful 400 W motor

Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

Beaters and dough hooks included

Beaters and dough hooks included

A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

Technical Specifications

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