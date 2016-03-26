2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1897/31
Unleash all the goodness into your glass
Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of your fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum of your ingredients. After juicing all parts can be rinsed clean in 1 minute thanks to its no sieve design.
MicroMasticating technology
Metallic Grey
LED feedback
Extra filter
Fruits and vegetables have many thousands of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum of your favorite ingredients and will help you to get up to 90%* of your fruits into the glass and not as waste.
Make delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables. You can juice all your favorite combinations and use this products even for those especial starch ingredients that are normally very difficult to juice such as bananas or mangos.</
Leaves and greens full of fibers are also great ingredients for healthy juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health adder to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even use certain kind of nuts, like the almond to prepare almond milk.
Awards
Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.