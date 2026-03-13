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2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Blender

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionBlender

HR2056/01

Daily Collection Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Blender

  • PDF file, 483 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 339.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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