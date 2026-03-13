2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2195/01
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Blender HR2195/01 - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Avance Collection Blender - English (US)
All (4)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
My Philips blender light keeps flashing
My Philips blender is not working
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