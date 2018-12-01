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2 year warranty

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  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionPhilips Daily Collection Mixer

HR3704/11

Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.

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Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

  • 280W

  • 5 speeds + turbo

  • Strip beaters & dough hooks

  • Lightweight

Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

Powerful 280W motor

5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor