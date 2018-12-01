2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR3704/11
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.
280W
5 speeds + turbo
Strip beaters & dough hooks
Lightweight
Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.
A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.
Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor