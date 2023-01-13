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  • Blend, flip, juice. Blend, flip, juice. Blend, flip, juice.

    Flip&Juice™ Blender High speed blender with juicer module

    HR3770/00

    Blend, flip, juice.

    New Philips Flip & Juice™ Blender with revolutionary jar design and integrated filter system, creates clear and pulpy juices next to silky smoothies and chunky nut-butters. Keep your family happy with ultimate variety of texture.

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    Flip&Juice™ Blender High speed blender with juicer module

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    See all Blender

    Blend, flip, juice.

    Clear or pulpy juice with Flip & Juice™ technology

    • Flip&Juice™ Technology
    • ProBlend Ultra Technology
    • HomeID app
    • Quick Select Programs
    • Quick Cleaning Program
    Clear and pulpy juices with Flip & Juice™ Technology

    Clear and pulpy juices with Flip & Juice™ Technology

    New Philips Flip & Juice Blender is our first high speed blender with juicing module. Thanks to revolutionary jar design and integrated filter, you get your drink with a texture adjusted to your family's preferences. From perfectly silky smoothies to clear or pulpy juices, our most advanced blender offers the widest variety. It combines blending and juicing in one solution, saves space in your kitchen.

    ProBlend Ultra Technology

    ProBlend Ultra Technology

    ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.

    ProBlend Ultra jar guiding ingredients back to flow

    ProBlend Ultra jar guiding ingredients back to flow

    ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow, so that all ingredients are back in the blade area for optimal blending results

    ProBlend Ultra motor for optimal ingredient flow

    ProBlend Ultra motor for optimal ingredient flow

    ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time. ProBlend Ultra motor with 1500W power drives the blending flow and evenly circulates all ingredients.

    ProBlend Ultra blades for the optimal texture

    ProBlend Ultra blades for the optimal texture

    ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.

    Unlock your home's full potential with HomeID app

    Unlock your home's full potential with HomeID app

    Download the HomeID app and discover hundreds of recipes for your new blender, including fresh ideas for drinks, snacks, desserts, or even whole meals. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From healthier chocolate desserts to nutritious main courses, HomeID has recipes you'll love.

    Quick select programs for your convenience

    Quick select programs for your convenience

    Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; clear juice, pulpy juice, smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.

    Quick cleaning function for hassle-free cleaning

    Quick cleaning function for hassle-free cleaning

    Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.

    Dishwasher-safe detachable parts

    Dishwasher-safe detachable parts

    All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades for easier cleaning.

    Large capacity jar for the family

    Large capacity jar for the family

    2L Tritan™ jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so there’s enough for all the family. Durable and smell resistant Tritan™ jar of high quality, dishwasher safe, BPA Free and easy to grip thanks to round shaped handles.

    Detachable parts

    Detachable parts

    Juicer attachment comes with detachable parts, easy to rinse and dishwasher-safe

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      Yes
      Functions
      blending,juicing
      Product type
      Blender
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Preset program and rotary knob
      Cord length
      1
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Technology
      ProBlend Ultra Technology,Flip&Juice Technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Tritan
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      22000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      Yes
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 83 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years
      Self-clearing functionality
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1500W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Spatula
      Included Accessories 2
      Juicer
      Related Accessories 1
      User manual
      Related Accessories 2
      Warranty card
      Related Accessories 3
      Leaflet

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Automatic blade stop
      Yes
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      21.6
      Product Width
      16.7
      Product Height
      45.2
      Product Weight
      3.369
      Package Length
      26.5
      Package Width
      29.1
      Package Height
      53.8
      Package Weight
      5.733

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled materials
      User Manual
      > 98% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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