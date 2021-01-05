2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF810/61
Discontinued
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are Natural Response teats compatible with other Avent bottles?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair