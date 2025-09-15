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2 year warranty

All series

  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound
  • Superb comfort, great sound

On-ear wireless headphones

SHB3075M2PK/97

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White

Superb comfort, great sound

Slip these wireless on-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with punchy bass, and up to 60 hours of playback. Headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

See all benefits

Superb comfort, great sound

  • Lightweight on-ear headphones

  • BASS+ sound

  • Up to 60 hours play time

  • Clear calls

BASS+ sound signature offers rich sound with punchy bass

BASS+ sound signature offers rich sound with punchy bass

Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You’ll enjoy warm, rich sound with punchy bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The soft PU cushion is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the headband’s ear cups can be adjustable so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you’ll love them.

Up to 60 hours play time with quick charging

Up to 60 hours play time with quick charging

With up to 60 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.

Technical Specifications

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