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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

BASS+Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

SHB3075WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Feel it. BASS+

Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

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Feel it. BASS+

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Great sound isolation for better listing experience

Great sound isolation for better listing experience

With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

32mm speaker drivers

32mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary