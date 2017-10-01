2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3075WT/00
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
Actual results may vary