2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
8000 Series Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
Support
XC8043/61
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips 8000 Series Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner XC8049; XC8047; XC8045; XC8043
All (5)
How to use the menu of my Philips 7000/8000 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
When to clean/replace the cloth of my Philips Cordless Vacuum
How long should I charge my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to replace the batteries of my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
My Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound
My Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code
My Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
How to clean my Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
My Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is not turning on
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