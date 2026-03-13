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2 year warranty

All series

8000 Series Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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8000 SeriesCordless Stick vacuum cleaner

XC8043/61

8000 Series Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 634.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips 8000 Series Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner XC8049; XC8047; XC8045; XC8043

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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