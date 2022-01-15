Search terms

8000 Series

Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

XC8043/61
  • Complete house clean. Complete house clean. Complete house clean.
    8000 Series Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    XC8043/61

    Complete house clean.

    Clean your full home with maximum power on a single charge with Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series. It's the only rechargeable, high-power stick vacuum that cleans more than 125m² in one charge*, thanks to the 360° suction nozzle. See all benefits

      Complete house clean.

      Longest lasting maximum power*.

      • 360° Suction Nozzle
      • Up to 70 min, 28 min of Turbo
      • Mini Turbo Brush
      Longest lasting turbo mode, more than 125m² on one charge

      If you want to have the best performance, you will always use your cleaning device in the MAX setting. In a cordless vacuum cleaner, it is not always possible, since the runtime in TURBO will run out fast. What if you could have a cordless vacuum cleaner that will last enough to cover your full house? Thanks to the longest MAX* performance runtime in any stick, with the newest generation lithium-ion batteries, you can clean more than 125m² on a single charge.

      360° suction nozzle captures up to 99.7% of dust and dirt*

      When you clean, you always want to be sure that everything that is on the floor will be picked up by your device in one go, without passing on the same surface more than once. The universal 360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust & dirt in each stroke, leaving nothing on the floor! Thanks to its patented 360° suction technology, it picks up more dust & dirt from all sides of the nozzle, making all your movements count!

      Lithium-ion battery lasts up to 70 minutes

      Different needs require different options. Our durable and long-lasting 25V lithium-ion batteries will give you up to 70 minutes cleaning time in eco mode, 35 minutes in normal mode, and 28 minutes in turbo mode, before you need to recharge.

      360° suction nozzle reveals hidden dust with LEDs lights

      What if we told you that your floor is full of hidden dust and dirt? Most of the dirt on the floor is not visible with the human eyes. Now, dust, fluff, hair, and crumbs are easy to spot and capture, due to the LED lights in the nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, to help you cleaning everywhere at any moment.

      PowerCyclone 10 maintains stronger performance for longer

      Philips PowerCyclone 10 is our latest bagless technology, now incorporated in a cordless vacuum cleaner. PowerCyclone 10 will maintain stronger suction for longer, with 30% higher efficiency.

      PowerBlade digital motor, easily controlled by Smart Display

      PowerBlade digital motor generates extreme airspeed enabling the nozzle to pick more dust and dirt from all sides. Thanks to the Smart Digital Display, you can always control the motor and adjust its speed to your needs! Our Smart Digital Display will also show you when the filter needs to be cleaned. The filter cleaning indicator will help you take care of the maintenance of the product, always ensuring the highest performance.

      Integrated crevice tool and brush, plus extra accessories

      Different surfaces require different nozzles and accessories. In Philips sticks, accessories are easy to use and always at hand with one click, like the small crevice integrated in the handheld and the brush attachment integrated in the tube. For any extra needs there is the mini turbo brush ideal for removing pet hair and the extra long crevice tool for hard to reach areas.

      Full reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series is flexible and easy to manoeuvre in tight and difficult-to-reach spots. The dust bucket is attached at the top so your cordless vacuum can fit in lower angles and even slide fully flat along the floor to reach under low furniture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        >90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.6 L
        Filter system
        3-stage cyclonic action

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        1170x260x220 mm
        Weight of product
        2.7 kg

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Integrated brush
        Standard nozzle
        360° suction nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Mini turbo brush

      • Design

        Color
        Glacier

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Sound power level
        84 dB
        Battery voltage
        25 V
        Charging time
        5 hour(s)
        Runtime
        70 minute(s)
        Airflow (max)
        1100 l/min

          • Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300 euro in Germany June MAT 2019
          • Runtime and coverage are based on internal Philips tracking method.
          • Tested using Philips developed coarse dirt cleaning test based on IEC60312-1. Jan 2018. One stroke is backwards and forwards

