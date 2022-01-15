360° suction nozzle captures up to 99.7% of dust and dirt*

When you clean, you always want to be sure that everything that is on the floor will be picked up by your device in one go, without passing on the same surface more than once. The universal 360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust & dirt in each stroke, leaving nothing on the floor! Thanks to its patented 360° suction technology, it picks up more dust & dirt from all sides of the nozzle, making all your movements count!