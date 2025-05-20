My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not connect to Philips HomeRun App

You can pair your robot with the Philips HomeRun app by tapping the "Add robot" button and following the instructions. If the pairing fails, follow the steps below to solve the problem:

Note: If your Wi-Fi supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz, we advise you to choose 2.4GHz for a better signal.

Check that your robot is switched on

Check that your robot is fully charged, the station is connected to a wall socket, and that the robot is turned on.

Check your Wi-Fi password

Ensure you entered the correct password for your home Wi-Fi in the app.

Select the correct robot model

When adding your robot to the app, select the correct model.

With Auto-Empty station: XU7100, XU5100, XU3110 or XU3100

Without Auto-Empty station: XU7000, XU5000, XU3000 or XU2000

With Docking Station: XU6500

Check if the robot is in Wi-Fi set-up mode

For a successful pairing to the app, the robot must be in Wi-Fi set-up mode. The On/Off button and Home button on the robot blink to indicate that the Wi-Fi set-up mode is activated. To get your robot in Wi-Fi setup mode, press and hold the On/Off button and Home button at the same time for three seconds. The lights in the buttons will flash orange to indicate that the robot is in Wi-Fi set-up mode (see image below).

Make sure that your home Wi-Fi is operating correctly

Check your internet connection. If your network is slow, turn your router off and on again.

Place the station closer to your router

The robot's charging station should be placed in a location with good Wi-Fi coverage. Place the station closer to the router to have a stronger Wi-Fi signal.

Latest Philips HomeRun app version

Check if you are using the latest version of the Philips HomeRun app by going to your app store and seeing if an update is available.



Find our videos below, depending on your model, with step-by-step instructions on how to connect your robot to the app.

If the above solutions did not help solve the issue, contact us for further assistance.