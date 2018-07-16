We all have clothes that we used to derive meaning from. And yet, we ghost them, and stop wearing them. Unghost your outfit with the new Philips All-in-One 8500 Series. The complete steaming and ironing combination, is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. The truly versatile solution that celebrates your timeless style.
* vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test october 2022.
** compared to our Philips steam irons.
*** tested by third party institute for E. coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time.
Multi-angle board that’s integrated, tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontal ironing of tougher fabrics or vertical steaming for more delicate garments. And everything in between.
Dual heating technology enables powerful penetrating steam to banish creases with a better performance than a steam iron*.
OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk, worry-free.
The ergonomic iron+ head, up to twice as light as a regular steam iron**, so you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
Which will help to prolong the lifetime of your garments.
Which will help to prolong the lifetime of your garments.
* vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022.
** compared to our Philips steam irons.
*** tested by third party institute for E. coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time.
The All-in-One 8500 Series comes with a multi-angle integrated board, that allows horizontal ironing, vertical steaming and everything in between. The ergonomic iron+ head, with the dual heating engine, is connected to a detachable base, for flexible usage around the house. The base holds a 1.2L water tank. A fold-away flip hook, connected to the board, lets you conveniently hang clothes. And the multi-position docking makes the iron+ head clippable on every side.
The All-in-One 8500 Series comes with a multi-angle integrated board, that allows horizontal ironing, vertical steaming and everything in between. The ergonomic iron+ head, with the dual heating engine, is connected to a detachable base, for flexible usage around the house. The base holds a 1.2L water tank.
A fold-away flip hook, connected to the board, lets you conveniently hang clothes. And the multi-position docking makes the iron+ head clippable on every side.
Yes, the All-in-One 8500 series can replace both your iron and your garment steamer. The complete steaming and ironing combination, is a super convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. So whether you’re sprucing up your best shirt or smoothing out a pile of limp laundry, the All-in-One is the truly versatile solution that keeps creases safely at bay.
Yes, the All-in-One 8500 Series is safe and suitable for use on all ironable garments. There’s no risk of scorching or burning, thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology.
To de-wrinkle your clothes effectively, hold the soleplate of the All-in-One 8500 Series against your clothes. Don’t worry about this damaging your garments. The hot plate is specially designed for this. It will not burn or leave wet spots and can be pressed directly against any item of clothing that needs steaming.
Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of the All-in-One 8500 Series. Here are some tips and tricks: Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to the All-in-One 8500 Series. To fragrance your clothes, instead try:
It is designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly. If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too).
Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of the All-in-One 8500 Series. Here are some tips and tricks:
Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to the All-in-One 8500 Series.
To fragrance your clothes, instead try:
Using the All-in-One 8500 Series does not replace a full washing cycle, but can help you refresh your clothes between washes, helping you to extend the time between washes. Not only is this good for the life of your clothes but it’s good for the environment too.
There are other benefits too. Steaming with the All-in-One 8500 Series kills 99.9% of bacteria*, to refresh and help remove odours. Leaving clothes fresh, healthy and ready to wear.
* Tested by third party institute on E. coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, mites on cotton with 10 sec. steaming time
The All-in-One 8500 series was designed with a unique engine to prevent scale build-up, so you can continue ironing and de-wrinkling worry-free, no de-calc necessary! You can now have long lasting performance without descaling
The All-in-One 8500 series was designed with a dual heating technology. Which means it has two heating elements one in the base and one in the iron head. The powerful heating element in the base generates powerful steam, the second heating element in the ironhead reheats again the steam to ensure the steam remains continuously powerful. This way continuously powerful steam is being generated with the dual heating technology.
OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk, worry-free. It ensure an optimal temperature of the soleplate which will help de-crease all ironable fabrics, without the risk of damaging or burning them.
Compare and find your steam generator
Azur 8000 Series
Steam Iron
DST8041/86
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.