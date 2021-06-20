If you use your Philips Lumea according to our instructions, you should not see any serious side effects. However, you may experience some skin reactions as listed below.
Are there any side effects of using Philips Lumea?
Common side effects of Philips Lumea
• Your skin may show slight redness and/or may prickle, tingle or feel warm. This reaction disappears quickly.
• Your skin may get dry or itchy. You can treat this by cooling the affected area with an ice pack or a wet face cloth. If dryness persists, you can apply a non-scented moisturizer as well.
Note: For a full list of rare side effects please refer to the user manual. You can also contact us for further support.